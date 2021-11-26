Supplementary budget designed for defence capabilities – Presidency





Mr Ahmad Zakari, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Infrastructures, says the large chunk of the proposed supplementary budget of N982 billion has been designated for defence capabilities.

Zakari said this on Thursday at the 11th National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers (NISE) in Abuja.

The conference is themed: “Combating Kidnapping and Banditry in Nigeria:Role of Space Technologies and ICTs, Security Establishment and the State”.

The special adviser said that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation Development (OECD) countries spend two to three per cent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in research which Nigeria had been lagging.

He added that the government was supportive of science and Technology, research agencies so they could harness local capabilities.

Zakari said: “Recently, the government has approved one per cent of the country’s GDP for the National Agency for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper