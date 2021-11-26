Trading reverses on NGX, indices up by 0.46%





Transactions rebounded at the nation’s bourse on Friday by 0.46 per cent after a three-day consecutive bearish trend.

Specifically, the All-Share Index which opened at 43,108.77 inched higher by 199.48 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 43,308.25.

Also, market capitalisation rose by N104 billion or 0.46 per cent to close at N22.598 trillion from N22.494 trillion posted on Thursday.

A breakdown of the price movement chart shows that Royal Exchange led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining 10 per cent to close at 55k per share.

ABC Transport Associated Company followed with 10 per cent to close at 33k, while AIICO Insurance added 9.38 per cent to close at 70k per share.

UPL gained 8.89 per cent to close at N2.94, while Regence Insurance was up by 7.69 per cent to close at 42k per share.

On the other hand, UPDC REITS dominated the losers’ chart in percentage terms, shedding 9.82 per cent to close at N5.05 per share.

Champion Breweries trailed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper