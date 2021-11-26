Tunde Akanni: Davido and the wisdom of ‘one good turn…’ [Opinion]





Tunde Akanni, PhD

“It’s da bomb”, yes, “da bomb”, I mean what Davido did with his popular ‘joke’ recently. No known joke has been louder. He called out friends for donations for what those friends surely knew he could afford. Promptly, they responded and eventually, he netted two hundred million naira. Promptly too, he topped it up with fifty million naira.

He raised the stakes further by announcing a gender-balanced committee of Nigerians with respectable social standing to administer the funds for orphanages and relevant foundations all over Nigeria.

And although Davido had been publicly identified with an unmistakable leader in the Banking sector in the past, First Bank, he revealed yet another surprise. WEMA Bank received all the recent donations on his behalf. WEMA? How did WEMA beat others to it?

Unknown to many, Davido was just exuding gratitude and aimed to support and sustain the reliable familial ties for the Adeleke dynasty of Ede. A…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper