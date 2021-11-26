Turning adversity to fortune: Benue IDPs churn out pottery products for survival





IDPs

By Peter Duru

UNDAUNTED by the fate that befell them about two years ago when armed herdsmen sacked them from their ancestral homes in Umenge, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, two very close friends, Mercy Tyolumun and Mercy Tuam both inmates of the Uikpam Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp have taken their destinies in their own hands to better their lot.

Unable to access their farmlands for agricultural work due to the incursion of armed herdsmen, the duo have taken to pottery making to eke a living and support their respective families in the camp.

When Arewa Voice ran into these mothers in the camp, they said they had to fall back to a craft they learnt during childhood but never took seriously as a source of livelihood until they lost their ancestral homes and farmland to herdsmen who besieged parts of Guma LGA. The herdsmen destroyed their means of livelihood and also killed some of their loved ones.

Although they perch in the camp with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper