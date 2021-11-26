We’ve paid N11.76bn to over 530,000 bank depositors —NDIC





*Warns Nigerians against Ponzi schemes, illegal fund managers

By Gabriel Enogholase

NIGERIA Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has disclosed that it has paid a cumulative amount of N11.76 billion as insured sum to 535,815 depositors of closed banks since its inception till date.

It has warned Nigerians not to patronise the services of Ponzi schemes and illegal fund managers, otherwise called “wonder banks,” saying they were not licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as deposit-taking institutions and not covered by the corporation.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDIC, Bello Hassan, who gave the advice during the corporation’s special day at the 2021 Edo Trade Fair in Benin City, yesterday, said a total of N101.7 billion had been paid as uninsured sum as at June 30, 2021, while a total of N6.16 billion had been paid as liquidation dividend to 1,955 creditors and shareholders of closed banks.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper