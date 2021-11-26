WHO: Only 1 in 4 African health workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE World Health Organisation, WHO, has said only 27% of health workers in Africa have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving the bulk of the workforce on the frontlines against the pandemic unprotected.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, according a statement, Thursday, said this during a virtual press conference facilitated by APO Group earlier, explained that the figure was obtained following the group’s preliminary analysis.

“Analysis of data reported from 25 countries finds that since March 2021, 1.3 million health workers were fully vaccinated, with just six countries reaching more than 90%, while nine countries have fully vaccinated less than 40%. In sharp contrast, a recent WHO global study of 22 mostly high-income countries reported that above 80% of their health and care workers are fully vaccinated,”the statement said.

READ ALSO:Police nab suspect during operation in Nasarawa

“The majority…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper