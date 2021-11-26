Why Sanwo-Olu, FG can’t reject Lagos #EndSARS report —Falana





•Wants N409m paid to victims of police brutality

By Dapo Akinrefon

HUMAN Rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State not to be pressurized in jettisoning the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to Investigate Cases of Police Brutality and the Incident of October 20, 2020 at Lekki Toll Gate.

He also tackled the Federal Government for faulting the report, insisting that it is not competent to reject the report.

Falana spoke when some leaders of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, visited him in Lagos.

The legal luminary, however, urged the four-member Committee, headed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, not to tamper with the report of the panel.

He said: “According to the Tribunals of Inquiry Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015 the Justice Doris Okuwobi Commission of Enquiry was instituted by the Governor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper