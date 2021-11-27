APC National Chairman: The Ides of February is here as an underdog is set to emerge





By Henry Umoru

The race for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has begun with President Muhammadu Buhari, giving the go-ahead for the APC to hold its national convention in February 2022 to elect its national executive officers.

Speaking with State House correspondents last week after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the issue of the national convention which was the outcome of the meeting of the Progressives Governors, was tabled before President Buhari who he said graciously gave the party the nod to hold the convention next February.

With this development, the battle line has now been drawn between a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and some former governors for the position of National Chairman of the APC, just as several stakeholders are making behind-the-scenes…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper