As IPOB declares war against unknown gunmen …





*Spokesman says ‘We’re not against restructuring but that’s not our demand

By Vincent Ujumadu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Steve Oko and Emmanuel Iheaka

RECENT events across the South East geopolitical zone have shown that the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has started heeding to the words of Igbo leaders on the way forward for a lasting peace, including their all important intervention to ensure quick release of the detained leader of the pro Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB has also been applauded for suspending the Monday sit-at-home which began on August 9, 2021, with its attendant adverse effect on the economy of the region.

There have, however, been conflicting orders by some people considered to be renegades who are attempting to usurp the authority of IPOB by trying to enforce the sit-at-home even after IPOB had urged residents to go about their normal lawful duties on Mondays. On several occasions, IPOB had had to issue, warnings…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper