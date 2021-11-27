Digital Technology, best tool to boost tourism in Nigeria – NTDC





The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) says digital tools such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and Twitter will boost marketing of tourism in the country.

The Director General of NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker stated this on Friday at the South-East Tourism Stakeholders’ Forum in Enugu with the Theme: “Utilizing Digital Tools for Optimization and Destination Marketing”.

Coker said that technology had changed tourism market, increasing reach and changing the characteristics of tourism jobs, adding that the only way destination are promoted, demands new skills from tourism entrepreneur.

According to him, technology is the major fulcrum that creates momentum in the leisure-travel space and other tourism products.

He added that relying on physical contacts alone would not function optimally in the modern society as that would make them become redundant.

“The digital revolution has resulted in changes in culture of production, distribution,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper