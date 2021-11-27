DPO kidnapped in Edo, abductors demand N50m ransom





By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

THE Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar Division in Etsako Central local government area identified as Ibrahim Ishaq has been reported kidnapped near Ise river along the Auchi – Ekperi-Agenebode road.

It was gathered that the police officer was travelling with his orderly Friday evening when they were attacked by the kidnappers.

A source close to the police said: “He was coming from Agenebode to Fugar and he passed through Ekperi Road and they were attacked. He was kidnapped but his orderly escaped and the kidnappers have made contact this morning and they are demanding N50m. The incident happened around 6;30 pm on Friday.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Edo State was yet to respond to a text message sent to him.

But it was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu has ordered…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper