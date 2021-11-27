Farounbi advocates inculcating work culture in school leavers





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An ace broadcaster and Nigerian former ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Faroubi has urged the school leavers to start preparing for what they want to become in the future right from their school days, saying, this is the only antidote to unemployment bane in Nigeria.

He said lack of employment opportunity is the major problem confronting the nation, stressing that, employment education should be given to school leavers right from their school days.

Farounbi stated this during a meeting tagged “Employment education, the new imperative” and presentation of the book, WorkTeck, for stakeholders in the education sector in Osun state, organised by From School To Work Africa(FROSTOW) in collaboration with the State Ministry of Education, in Osogbo.

According to him, every school leavers should start preparing for work after school from the elementary stage. The work ethics should be embedded in every school curriculum to allow the school…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper