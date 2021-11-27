Fulfil your promises, pay our outstanding salaries — Labour begs Oyetola





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Labour union leaders in Osun state have pleaded with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to fulfil his promises of paying outstanding half salary areas owed workers by the immediate past administration.

The labour leaders in a statement issued to celebrate Gov. Oyetola’s third year administration anniversary, signed by Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Babatunde Adekomi, Chairman, Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Adebowale Adekola and Chairman, Joint Negotiations Council, Comrade Bayo Adejumo, urged the Governor to increase fund allocated to the payment of pension to passive workers in the state.

The union leaders commended the Governor for his dedication to regular and prompt payment of salaries despite the myriad economic challenges facing the country.

“As labour leaders, we are aware as bureaucrats in the system that he has not borrowed a dime either in loans or bonds, yet to receive any bailout or financial grant from the federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper