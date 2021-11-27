Late Brig-Gen Dzarma Zirkushu, 7 others laid to rest as Gov Fintiri names Street after Officer in Yola





By: Kingsley Ominobi – Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Brig Gen Dzarma Zurkushu and 7 other patriots, who paid the supreme price with their lives in defence of Askira-Uba during an attack in Borno State earlier in the month.

The President, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha at the funeral ceremony of the patriots at Gibson Jalo Military Cantonment, Yola on Friday 26 Nov 21 also expressed gratitude for the gallantry exhibited by the deceased in defence of the country.

He prayed God to continue to condole their families and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In appreciation for dedicated service to the fatherland and humanity by the deceased officers and soldiers, the Governor of Adamawa state, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri renamed the popular Lagos Street in Yola after the late Brig Gen Dzarma Zurkushu.

This is aside the donation of the sum of 10 Million Naira to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper