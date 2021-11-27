Learn from Anambra governorship election, British envoy tells FG





Members of Justice Development and Peace Commission, JDPC, Onitsha; British High Commission Officials of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, in group photograph at the event. PHOTOS: Chimaobi Nwaiwu.

Head of Political, British High Commission, Aneesah Islam(standing) and others during the meeting.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The British High Commission has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to learn from, and improve for the 2023 general election, from the just-concluded Anambra State governorship election.

The Federal Government was also urged not to look down on the agitations, particularly the unusual one coming from South-East, now it has not escalated, saying that dialogue is important at the current stage of the agitations in South-East.

The call was made by Head of Political, British High Commission, Aneesah Islam, during the Justice Development and Peace Caritas, JDPC, Onitsha, review meeting on peace, security, peaceful election and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper