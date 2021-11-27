NAS takes health outreach to Kaduna community





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Kaduna State Chapter of the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has taken medical outreach to the Katin Aga Agwa community in the Sabo area of Kaduna.

NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, said that the public health outreach was in alignment with its core mandates of the furtherance of humanitarian ideals and social advocacy.

The President of NAS, Kaduna Chapter, Henry Nduka Onyiah, said that the focus of the outreach tagged “Health is Wealth” was to advise residents on lifestyle choices that promoted healthy living as a cheaper option.

Onyiah said the initiative was an ongoing one and was envisaged to be implemented in localities across the seven traditional districts that make up the greater Kaduna Metropolitan Area on a quarterly basis.

He further stated that there were other interventions that were being designed and would be unveiled at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper