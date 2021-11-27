No outbreak or death from cholera in Ebonyi – Health Commissioner





The Ebonyi Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike, has debunked reports of outbreak or death from cholera in the state.

Umezurike disclosed this on Friday in Abakaliki after an assessment visit to Ndiegu Amagu, in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state where the outbreak was said to have occurred.

The commissioner said that when the outbreak was first reported in early November 2021, officials of the ministry, World Health Organisation among other relevant agencies visited the area.

“We carried out rapid diagnostic tests and all tested samples turned negative.

“We also forwarded collected samples to the reference laboratory in Abuja and the microscopies all showed negative,” he said.

He said that when the current, ‘rumour’ of the outbreak broke, relevant officials were dispatched to the area and they interacted intensively with members of the community.

“We visited the area with the objectives of confirming the rumour, attending to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper