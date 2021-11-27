Northern youths hail declaration of bandits as terrorists





*Call for onslaught on them and their sponsors

*Declaration won’t change anything—Gumi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria has commended the declaration of bandits, (Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’ada ) as terrorists by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja following an Ex-parte motion filed by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi however maintained that the declaration of bandits as terrorists by the court would not change anything as it was just for political expediency.

In a ruling, the Abuja court specifically declared the activities of the “Yan Bindiga Group and the Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in any part of the country, especially in the Northwest and North central geo-political zones as “acts of terrorism and illegality”.

Reacting to the declaration in a statement jointly signed by its president, Comrade Isah Abubakar and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper