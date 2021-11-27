Obaseki grooming next generation of tech experts at Edo Innovation Hub





By John Ewah

Godwin Obaseki

There is a silent but impactful youth re-skilling programme ongoing at the Edo Innovation Hub, an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, conceived to equip Edo youths with in-demand tech skills and knowledge of computer programmes.

The Edo Innovation Hub simply referred to as Edo Innovates, is a youth empowerment initiative and the state’s first technology hub to bring young people in ICT together to access opportunities in ICT training.

The hub bears testament to the steady evolution of the into the epicenter of all things technological and creative.

At the tech hub, the state government has made provision for infrastructural, digital, human and social resources to equip these young people with requisite digital skills for a competitive advantage in the global ICT market.

This has generated employment opportunities as well as ensured self-reliance and sufficiency for many youths in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper