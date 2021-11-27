Police arrest 1, kill notorious bandit terrorizing users of Kaduna-Abuja highway





The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives, Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) Force headquarters, killed a notorious bandit and arrested an accomplice in Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalije, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on November 24, operatives of the Kaduna Police Command, in collaboration with the FIB and STS, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police (CP),Mr Mudassiru Abdullahi, acted on credible intelligence, and raided a facility Known as Sir Joe Guest House, located at NO. 8 Sajo Street Unguwan Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state where suspected bandits were said to have lodged.

According to him, the suspected armed bandits on sensing danger, took to their heels, shooting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper