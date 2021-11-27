Pyrates feed malnourished children in Abuja community





–Extends medical treatment to pregnant women

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

SUCCOUR came the way of malnourished children in Kuchibuyi community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, as the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Zuma Deck took food items to the children.

Pregnant women and people with different ailments also benefitted from medical services rendered by the association.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Victor Ikiriko, who is the Project Coordinator of the Programme said, “This project is all about rural medical intervention, the motivation is that we understand as an association that there are several rural communities that do not have access to medical facilities or medical support and treatment.

Ikiriko, who is the Coordinator of Baghlah sub-devk said, “When we did scouting of communities around this area we found this (Kuchibuyi) to be one of such communities that is in dire need of assess to medical care and so we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper