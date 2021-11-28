Abiriba PDP stakeholders Forum passes vote of confidence on Ikpeazu





Abiriba PDP stakeholders Forum, Sunday passed a vote of confidence on the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, commending and reeling out his achievements in the state.

Disclosing this in a communiqué issued today, the forum commended the governor for constructing different roads in the state and making the economy viable.

Read the full communiqué below:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY ABIRIBA PDP STAKEHOLDERS FORUM ON 27TH NOVEMBER, 2021

At our meeting of 27th November, 2021 at Ugwuezi Abiriba, the Forum resolved as follows:

1. That we wish to restate our total confidence in the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, who has continued to improve the infrastructure stock of the state, provide security for our people, and promote small and medium scale enterprises in the state. Of particular note to us are the construction of Ugwuezi Road, Abiriba and Abiriba-Nkporo Road by Governor Ikpeazu as well as numerous other roads done by his administration in Aba…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper