Alleged bribery: Mutu never promised to refund N400m – EFCC witness





By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was told that there was never a time the former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDCC, Mr. Nicholas Mutu undertook to refund the N400million paid to Starline Consultancy Services as commission.

The prosecution witness, Adamu Yusuf, had while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Ekeke Iheanacho told the court that Mutu had undertaken to refund the N400million and had even paid N150million.

Trial judge is Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo.

However, under cross examination by counsel to Mutu, Patrick Ikwueto, SAN, Adamu admitted that there was nowhere Mutu had undertaken to refund the said money.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper