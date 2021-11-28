Ambushing the amended Electoral Bill?





A legislative proposal that has suffered a high level of frustration is the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2010.

During President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure, strenuous efforts were made by the Eighth National Assembly led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki to upgrade our electoral laws.

But because these amendments were perceived as being capable of truncating pre-set objectives, the nation’s helmsman vetoed the Bill four times, citing various reasons, one of which was that the 2019 general elections were too close.

The reintroduced Bill has not fared much better. Clause 52(3) of the 158-clause Amendment Bill which dealt with the electronic transmission of votes became rancorous when some members unabashedly demonstrated their determination to frustrate it.

They preferred the continuation of the status quo. That clause is a central pillar of the election reform process. If entrenched in our electoral law, it will help to cut off ballot snatching,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper