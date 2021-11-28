Antimicrobial resistance: NAFDAC warns against abuse of antibiotics





By Chioma Obinna

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC on.Sunday raised the alarm over the increasing rate of irrational use of antibiotics which has further accelerated the process of Antimicrobial Resistance AMR, leading to avoidable deaths.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye who spoke virtualy on the 2021 World Antimicrobial Resistance Week (WAAW) anniversary with the theme, Spread Awareness Stop Resistance, said if the trend is allowed to fester, antimicrobial resistance could lead to death.

Adeyeye added that the menace and war against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) has, not only gained prominent and global attention but, also become a significant battle that the human race must win.

‘’Creating awareness is a major step in AMR stewardship by relevant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper