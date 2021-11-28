Boy, three others die in Anambra accident





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident involving three vehicles on the Ihiala-Onitsha Road on Sunday, claimed the lives of a male child and three adults.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident which occurred at about 3:06 p.m., could be attributed to loss of control due to over speeding and brake failure.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Trailer with no registration number and two Nissan commercial buses with registration number AAH 836 ZV, and AWK 278 YD, respectively.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the Trailer, on sighting a police check point, matched his brake which failed him and he rammed into the two buses being checked by the policemen in front of him.

“Sixteen persons were involved in the crash – seven male adults, seven female adults, a male child and a female child –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper