Buhari charges agric varsities to bridge food insecurity gap





President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged universities of agriculture in the country to bridge the gap of food insecurity and address the nation’s dependence on imported foods.

He said the specialised universities must play their crucial role in catalaysing the development of the agricultural sector, to help Federal Government achieve its goal of sustainable green economy.

Buhari said this on Saturday, at the 10th Convocation ceremony of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Abia.

The president, who is the visitor to the university was represented by Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, who said the government was looking up to the universities as lead drivers of the agricultural sector.

Buhari, who admitted that Nigeria is currently facing challenge of funding, however said that its endowments were far greater than constraints.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper