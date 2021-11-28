Foreign Loans: Buhari changed Nigeria into a begging nation — PDP Chairman





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyochia Ayu, has told Nigerians that the number of foreign loans Nigeria attracted under the Buhari administration and the economic predicaments in the country, have made Nigeria a beggar in the comity of nations and turned the country into the poverty capital of the world.

The major opposition party in Nigeria assured its readiness to invigorate Nigeria from the present stage, once Nigerians support the PDP in 2023.

The new Chairman of the PDP, Dr Ayu, stated this in a chat with the BBC Hausa, monitored by Vanguard at the weekend.

Dr Ayu said there was no doubt the PDP made mistakes in the past, but they’ve owned up to their mistakes, unlike some governors who were full of deceit.

According to him, “it is generally known that since the assumption of power of the incumbent government, they couldn’t fulfil promises made to Nigerians. We don’t lie, say we’ve done what others have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper