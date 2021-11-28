How 78-year-old man hacked visually impaired 94-yr-old brother to death in Ogun





Suspect arrested

By Esther Onyegbula

A 78-year old man, Moshood Habibu is currently being investigated by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for hacking his 94 years old brother to death over land matter.

Habibu was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by the victim’s son Aminu Tajudeen.

According to Tajudeen, who logged the complaints at the station, the suspect came to my father’s house at Kara Ewumi village Mowe, where he matcheted him to death over a disagreement on land matter.

Sequel to the report, the Dpo Mowe division, CSP Saminu Akintunde, quickly mobilized his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased sold a plot from their family land and didn’t give him his own share of the proceeds, and that he went there that morning to demand…





