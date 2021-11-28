JUMBO BUDGET: Lagos explains 51 per cent allocation to capital projects, says it will help economy





By Chris Onuoha

Financial experts say the N1.3 trillion budget of Lagos State government for 2022 has capacity to turn around the fortunes of the state.

At the presentation of the Appropriation Bill titled ‘Budget of Consolidation’, last week, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it would focus “obsessively on completing ongoing projects, while also expanding our social intervention programs and support for citizens, and for micro and small businesses.”

He added that in the outgoing year, Lagosians could testify to the improved standard of infrastructure delivered by his administration throughout the 377 wards across Lagos, which aligned with the state’s mission to eradicate poverty and promote economic growth through infrastructural renewal and development.

In separate interviews, Samuel Eguge, Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, and an economic expert, Dr. Boniface Chizea, lauded the allocation of over N823billion (59 per cent) to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper