Osinbajo pride of Nigeria, LCCI says





Yemi Osinbajo

Having supervised the implementation of key interventions of the Buhari administration across education, health, agriculture, and manufacturing, displaying uncommon loyalty, integrity and sagacity, among other qualities, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been described as the pride of the nation, who has become a leading light for his contemporaries across Africa and beyond.

This was the view of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, delivered by its Deputy President of the Lagos, Dr Michael Olawale Cole, while delivering a Vote of Thanks for the participation of the Vice President at the 2021 LCCI Presidential Policy Dialogue held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

The Vice President who was featured at the event had spoken about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, detailing the efforts by the Federal Government to sustain the positive momentum with two consecutive quarters of growth despite challenges.

The presentation by Professor Osinbajo,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper