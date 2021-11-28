Securing our airports against terrorists





PROMPTED by the increasing daredevilry among terrorists, jihadists and bandits especially in the North, the Federal Government is taking proactive steps to strengthen security at our airports. The Federal Executive Council, FEC, recently approved the deployment of K-9 Security at the airports.

This will involve the completion of shooting ranges and the arming of Aviation Security Services, AVSEC, personnel. A message from the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, at the Airports Council International, ACI, Africa Security week organised by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, recently, assured that all agencies of the aviation sector are working together to make air travel safer in Nigeria.

The completion of shooting ranges in all our airports needs not create panic among the populace. It is a normal measure employed worldwide to keep stragglers and people with evil intentions away from the sensitive precincts of airports.

Such elements have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper