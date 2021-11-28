Two girls drown in Taraba





By Femi Bolaji

Two teenage girls between the ages of 17 and 19 years have reportedly drowned in a river at Sabon Gida Takai village, in Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

The girls were said to have travelled from Mutumbiyu to the village for an annual Church congress when they met their end.

It was gathered that five girls including the two deceased who attended the congress went to the river to wash and decided to swim.

The deceased who were oblivious of the nature of the river swam to the deep part where their bodies were later recovered from.

The resident pastor of the NKST Sabon Gida Takai, Dominic Nom, confirmed the incident to newsmen via telephone.

According to him, “they were five that went to the stream, and the two girls while swimming mistakenly veered to the deep part.

“The other three girls after trying to save them and could not ran to the village to call for help. By the time help came, the girls have drowned. “Their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper