Udom commends NNPC ongoing restructuring,makes case for Dakkada towers





Governor Udom speaking during the visit of NNPC management team to the state

Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its recent restructuring to transform the corporation into a commercially viable company that will provide reliable products supplies within the country.

The governor was playing host to the Management of NNPC Upstream, led by Group Executive Director, Adokiye Tombomieye, at Government House, Uyo, Saturday evening.

Udom who expressed appreciation to the Management of NNPC Upstream, for choosing Akwa Ibom State as venue for its 3- day retreat, applauded their initiative towards making the Corporation a Limited Liability Company, urging them to brace up for the task ahead of the new responsibilities.

He thanked Management of NNPC for their transparency in publishing financial reports of the Corporation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper