Why Bethel Baptist’s Head Boy agreed to leave kidnappers’ den





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

Of the four students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, still with their kidnappers, one, the school’s Head Boy, who had refused to leave, has come home.

Recall that that in the early hours of July 5, gunmen invaded Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria, and kidnapped 153 students.

Since, the kidnappers have been collecting ransoms and releasing the captives in bacthes.

However, the Head Boy had refused to join those coming home, stating that as long as a student was still in captivity, he won’t come home.

But he fell ill and the bandits ask for N5 million ransom. It was paid and the boy came home, now taking treatment.

The Bethel Head Boy’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper