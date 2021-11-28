‘Yahoo Boys’ linked to murder of pregnant nurse, lover, one other in Ondo





By Dayo Johnson

Two lovers and their friend have reportedly been murdered in their house located at Aralusi Quarters in Akure, Ondo State capital, by suspected internet fraudsters also called ‘Yahoo Boys’.

The lovers, Ojo Akinro and Mary lgwe, and their friend, Lamidi Sheriff, were allegedly murdered and their bodies locked up in the toilet to decompose by the killers.

It was learnt that Mary, said to be a nurse, was pregnant before she was murdered in cold blood.

Reports had it that the victims may have drawn the ire of their killers following irreconcilable differences.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the victims’ friends became apprehensive when telephone calls put across to them rang out without response.

The friends, according to sources, decided to visit the residence of the victims where they met the front door locked and had to break it down to access the flat.

After searching all the rooms, they discovered their dead bodies inside the toilet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper