Africa shouldn’t be punished over new variants – Akinwumi Adesina





By Chioma Obinna

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina has advised world leaders not to label or penalise African nations for new COVID-19 variants and mutations happening across the world.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said Africa is not the source of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be penalised for new variants, urging for global justice, equity, and fairness in access to vaccines.

“Africa should not be labelled and penalised for COVID-19 variants and mutations that occur randomly elsewhere in the world. Africa is not the source of COVID-19,” he tweeted.

There must be global justice, equity & fairness in access to vaccines. Global vaccine supply system has underserved Africa. Protecting one’s home alone in the midst of a forest fire does not work. Put out the forest fire.

“Africa must accelerate the manufacturing of its own vaccines & set up its own “healthcare security defence system”. Africa must no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper