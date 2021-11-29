APC, PDP in Borno tango over resettlement of IDPs





The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno have engaged in war of words over on-going resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The IDPs are being resettled from their Maiduguri camps to their respective local government area headquarters.

The PDP in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Amos Adziba called for the probing of the huge amount of money involved in resettling the IDPs.

Reacting to PDP’s position, APC’s chairman in the state, Alhaji Ali Dalori described PDP’s call as unfortunate and a show of lack of concern for the plight of the IDPs.

The PDP had claimed in its statement that the APC-led state government could not have spent N500 million to resettle inmates of Bakassi IDP camp as claimed.

It claimed that the APC-led government was only playing politics with the issue of IDPs to score cheap political points.

It added that the people of Borno were wiser with the reality on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper