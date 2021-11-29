Art-Alive celebrates 20 years of working with youths





.

In its twenty years of using creativity to give hope to youths, Art-Alive, founded by artist, Lanre Olagoke, has reasons to celebrate.

As a registered charity, in the UK since 2001, Art-Alive has worked with over five thousand youths within and outside the country. Part of the 20 years of youth empowerment celebration was an art exhibition in a retrospective showcase of the works done in schools, prisons, homes, approved premises (with young offenders), at Centrepoint (homeless charity) and Soho Arts Fair, among others.

The exhibition held from 8-9 October 2021 at Bvlgari Hotel London, also had some of Olagoke’s paintings on display. “The artists’ works reflect the theme on a micro level, whereas the curatorial aspects weave a narrative that contextualises these outcomes in relation to the Era of Reclamation,” Olagoke stated. “The Era of Reclamation” commenced in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

“The global response to COVID-19 has given us all a chance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper