COVID-19: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on Omicron variant





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says it is monitoring emerging evidence on Omicron variant and its implication, to inform Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director General, NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the variant was first identified from testing done on Nov. 9, 2021 in Botswana on travellers from West Africa. It was reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on identification of cases among a cluster of young unvaccinated people in South Africa on Nov. 24, 2021.

While this variant has so far NOT been detected in Nigeria, a number of cases have now been reported in the UK, Israel, Botswana, Hong-Kong, Germany, Belgium, Italy and many more countries. However, no deaths have been attributed to this new variant yet.

A total of 126 genomes of this variant have been detected globally and published on GISAID, a global mechanism…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper