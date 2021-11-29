How we can achieve national security — Akpabio





Godswill Akpabio

•••Performs ground-breaking ceremony of Mohammadu Buhari law faculty building

By Chris Ochayi

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that national security can only be achieved through concerted efforts in collaboration with relevant stakeholders across the different levels and sectors, especially the education sector.

Senator Akpabio said provision of security is the most valuable objective that a serious government must achieve for its people.

The minister, who spoke, weekend, Akpabio while delivering A Pre- Convocation Lecture during the 5th and 6th (combined) Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Dutsin- Ma, Katsina State, noted that synergy between security and education would impacts substantially in addressing insecurity in any organized society.

In his presentation titled, “Impact Of Security On Education And Sustainable Development In Nigeria”, The Minister pointed out that, “Where we are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper