Oando, Dangote Group, and other Corporates Participates at IATF





By Moses Nosike

To set Africa firmly on the path towards economic and social transformation, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), heralding what will be the biggest free trade area globally, is crucial.

The 2nd edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) kicked off on a high note in Durban, South Africa, providing a platform for information exchange, business networking and sustainably addressing the gap in trade and market information for the successful realization of the AfCFTA objectives.

The Trade Fair promoted by Afrexim Bank and sponsored by Dangote and Oando PLC, focused on the newly-launched AfCFTA – a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment, and the role of state and non-state actors in realizing these goals. One salient point echoed across board through the course of the event – the private sector is crucial to the actualization of AfCFTA.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper