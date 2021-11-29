TASUED 12th convocation: Abiodun gifts best student N2m, automatic employment





Announces approval of N200m intervention fund

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced the approval of N200m annual intervention fund towards the development of tertiary institutions owned by the state.

Gov Abiodun said that the kind gesture was part of the deliberate plan of his government to raise standards of teaching and learning and as well encourage academic excellence in the tertiary institutions.

The governor also in honour of his late father, Dr Emmanuel Abiodun who died in August instituted one million naira award for the best graduating student in the state.

Aiodun made these disclosure while speaking at the 12th Convocation Ceremony of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu- Ode, held at the weekend.

The governor who had earlier announced a million naira gift and automatic employment in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper