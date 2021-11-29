Troops annihilate several BH/ISWAP terrorists, foil invasion of Gajiram





By Kingsley Omonobi

Land and Air Components troops of Joint Task Force, North East (NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on Sunday night annihilated several Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter at Forward Operating Base, Gajiram Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The vigilant troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai supported by the Nigerian Air Force component, brought devastating volume of fire on the terrorists, while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base using Gun trucks and several other weapons.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the terrorists, having suffered several human and equipment casualties as at the time of this report, retreated in disarray.

