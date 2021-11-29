Why Nigerians shouldn’t trust PDP ― VON DG





Osita Okechukwu

Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (NAN) has faulted claim by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of its plans to rescue Nigeria.

He said that going by the antecedents of the PDP, it cannot be trusted to rescue Nigeria.

“How can Nigerians trust our sister political party, the PDP, given their antecedents riddled with trust deficit? We know that times are hard; methinks it’s better to allow APC to fix Nigeria. Where do one start from?,” Okechukwu said.

He added: “Let’s start from PDP-In-house, by listening to Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo; “I handed over N11 billion in fixed deposit and N800 million in current account when I left as national chairman after seven months. I don’t see what was done with that money.

“Millions were raised to finish our national headquarters; we don’t seem to have a trace of where all that money went. Our headquarters is yet to be completed. Today we don’t even have a party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper