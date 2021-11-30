Amend TETFUND Act to accommodate private varsities, VC urges NASS





.

Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, has called for the amendment of the law establishing Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to accommodate private universities in the country.

He made the appeal at a news conference held on Monday in Oyo, ahead of the convocation ceremony of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ACU, a faith-based institution, was established by the Supra Diocesan Board (West) of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

NAN also reports that a total of 990 students graduated in 2019/2020, out of whom 51 made first class, while 1,165 graduated in the 2020/2021 session, with 34 making first class.

Adebayo called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly (NASS) to amend the law to allow private universities to benefit from the fund.

While identifying funding as a major challenge facing private universities in Nigeria, he said that the staffers and students of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper