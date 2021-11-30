APC crisis worsens as Audu declares self CECPC chair





•Fixes convention for Feb 26, 2022

•Names Lawan, Gbajabiamila into c’ttee

•Buni cries foul, seeks arrest of sponsors for treasonable felony

•APC denies zoning chairmanship to North Central

•It’s an open contest, says Modu Sheriff

By Omeiza Ajayi

THE crisis of leadership in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, took a turn for the worse, yesterday, following the purported disbandment of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, by one of the support groups in the party, the Progressive Youth Movement, PYM.

Consequently, the movement named its leader, Prince Mustapha Audu as Chairman of the new CECPC with a mandate to conduct the party’s national convention on February 26, 20222.

The youths also named Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila into the new CECPC as representatives of the National Assembly.

However, Governor Buni immediately fired…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper