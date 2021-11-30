APC has not betrayed me; I’ve no regrets joining party — Fani-Kayode





By Idowu Bankole

A former Minister of Aviation and a founding Chieftain of the ruling All progressive congress, APC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has declared that he has no regrets whatsoever joining the ruling party following stories in some sections of the media saying he has been betrayed after joining the party recently.

Fani-Kayode stated that he is happy at the party and that his destiny is irreversible.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Fani-Kayode met President Buhari alongside the APC’s caretaker chairman, Gov Mai Mala Buni, an action that generated widespread reactions from Nigerians, especially FFK’s followers saying he joined the party to get a ministerial slot.

Fani-Kayode, via his tweet handle, stated that he never said the APC has betrayed him that he is a proud member of the party.

“I am proud to be a member of the APC. I have NO regrets. I NEVER said that APC has betrayed me. I am proud & honoured to be at the party. What God has ordained…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper