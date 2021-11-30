COVID-19 Variant: Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination





Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd right); his Deputy , Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (2nd left); Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu (right), and Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Chapter, Comrade Mike Ikeogu at the Governor’s Quarterly Media interaction with journalists held in Government House, Asaba on Tuesday.

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerians to take the COVID-19 vaccines, saying that vaccination was safe and that no death had been recorded as a result of administration of the vaccine in the country.

Okowa made the call at his quarterly interaction with journalists on Tuesday in Asaba.

READ ALSO:Nothing can stop state police —Govs

He said that it had become very imperative for Nigerians to embrace vaccines, especially with the Omicron and Delta variants currently ravaging the world.

He stated that there was no shortage of vaccines in the state and the country and urged the people to take the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper