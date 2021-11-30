EndSARS panel, legally constituted — Sanwo-Olu insists





.

.Holds peace walk in December, invites Falz, Seun Kuti, Mr Macaroni, farotimi, CP, others

.Describes leaked panel report as “unauthorised”

.Yet to release White Paper despite assurance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Lekki Till Gate shooting and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, Related Abuses and Other Matters, led by Justice Doris Okuwobi, was duly and legally constituted in line with the directive of the National Economic Council, NEC.

Sanwo-Olu, however, disclosed plans to organise a historic peace walk in December as part of measures towards the healing process of the state in particular and the country in general.

The governor, who disclosed this on Tuesday, while addressing the media on the outcome of the Lekki Toll Gate panel report, at state House, Alausa, Ikeja, specifically, invited Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper